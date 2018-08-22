Stammen danced around two hits and a walk to fire a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Stammen got into a bit of hot water while trying to protect a one-run lead, but a timely strikeout and a bases-loaded groundout allowed him to pass the torch to Kirby Yates for the save. The 34-year-old now owns a career-best 19 holds with a 2.70 ERA and 10.1 K/9 over 63.1 innings.