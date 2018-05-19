Padres' Craig Stammen: Picks up eighth hold
Stammen danced around three base runners (two hits and a walk) and recorded two outs en route to his eighth hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.
Stammen needed the assistance of Brad Hand to escape a rare jam in the eighth inning, but he did just enough to extend his scoreless streak to seven innings. The veteran reliever continues to impress out of the pen, posting a 2.05 ERA with a 9.0 K/9 over 22 innings. His eight holds lead the Padres, making him a solid option in formats that acknowledge the stat.
