Stammen danced around three base runners (two hits and a walk) and recorded two outs en route to his eighth hold in Friday's 3-2 win over the Pirates.

Stammen needed the assistance of Brad Hand to escape a rare jam in the eighth inning, but he did just enough to extend his scoreless streak to seven innings. The veteran reliever continues to impress out of the pen, posting a 2.05 ERA with a 9.0 K/9 over 22 innings. His eight holds lead the Padres, making him a solid option in formats that acknowledge the stat.