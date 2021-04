Stammen earned the save Thursday after holding the Pirates scoreless across three innings, allowing three hits and no walks while striking out two.

While Stammen is no stranger to long relief outings, saves tend to be a rarity for the 37-year-old veteran. He handled the job with ease Thursday, allowing just one base runner per inning, all singles, to finish off the win for the Padres. Across five appearances this season, Stammen owns a 2.70 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.