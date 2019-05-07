Stammen struck out one in 1.1 perfect innings Monday to record his first save of the season in a 4-0 win over the Mets.

The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning with the Padres leading 2-0, but after they tacked on a couple of insurance runs to remove a save situation for Kirby Yates, Stammen was allowed to finish the job. His 2.75 ERA and 15:1 K:BB through 19.1 innings are sharp, and San Diego's top setup man now has three wins and nine holds, along with the save, through 17 appearances.