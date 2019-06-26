Padres' Craig Stammen: Picks up fourth save
Stammen struck out three in 1.1 perfect innings of relief to record his fourth save of the season in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.
He entered the game with the bases loaded in the eighth inning after Cal Quantrill had walked in a run -- technically a save situation, with the tying run on deck despite the five-run cushion -- and Stammen fanned Dwight Smith to end the threat before breezing through the ninth. The veteran reliever now has a 4.46 ERA and 32:7 K:BB through 40.1 innings on the year, with five wins and 16 holds to go with his saves.
