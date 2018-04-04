Stammen tossed a perfect seventh inning in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Stammen has collected holds in two of his first three appearances and should be a key member of the bridge to closer Brad Hand in 2018. The right-hander has been magnificent since converting to relief on a full-time basis in 2011, posting a 2.86 ERA, 8.2 K/9 and 51.3 percent groundball rate over the past seven-plus seasons.