Padres' Craig Stammen: Picks up win in relief
Stammen (7-6) tossed two scoreless innings, allowing just a single hit while striking out a pair to earn the win in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Giants.
Stammen did a strong job of suppressing the Giants long enough for Josh Naylor to provide a go-ahead single in the eighth inning. Kirby Yates then converted the save to make a winner of Stammen. The 35-year-old owns a 3.41 ERA and 1.23 WHIP in 71.1 innings this season, having recorded 27 holds as Yates' primary set-up man.
