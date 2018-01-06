Stammen will re-sign with the Padres to a two-year, $4.5 million contract, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Stammen had a strong bounce-back showing in his first year with the Padres, posting a 3.14 ERA across 60 games coming out of the bullpen. He also added 74 strikeouts, 28 walks and had a win/loss record of 2-3. The Padres clearly covet his reliability as a reliever and will now bring back the 33-year-old veteran for another two-year stint.