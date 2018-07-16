Padres' Craig Stammen: Records five strikeouts in two innings
Stammen struck out five of the eight batters he faced and allowed two base hits Sunday in the Padres' 7-4 loss to the Cubs.
Despite pitching just two innings, Stammen racked up 12 swinging strikes, the highest total among any of the 10 pitchers who took the mound for either side. Even when he wasn't making bats miss, Stammen was inducing weak contact, as all three of the balls put in play were on the ground. The 34-year-old has quietly flown under the radar as one of baseball's top middle relievers over the last seven seasons, accruing a 2.89 ERA and 8.5 K/9 over that span.
