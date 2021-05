Stammen (2-1) recorded a one-out win after retiring the only batter he faced in one-third of an inning against the Pirates on Wednesday. He didn't record a strikeout and didn't allow hits or walks, either.

Stammen retired Kevin Newman with a groundout -- that'd be everything he'd do to claim his second win of the campaign. The veteran right-hander hasn't allowed a run in five straight appearances and has posted a 5:1 K:BB ratio thus far this season.