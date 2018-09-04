Stammen gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning in Monday's win over Arizona.

Stammen was expected to serve as closer while Kirby Yates (personal) was away from the team this weekend, but the Padres didn't produce a save opportunity over that span. The veteran reliever will revert to his usual setup role where he produced a 2.65 ERA and 20 holds over 68 innings this year.