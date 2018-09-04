Padres' Craig Stammen: Returns to setup role
Stammen gave up a run on two hits and a walk while striking out one over an inning in Monday's win over Arizona.
Stammen was expected to serve as closer while Kirby Yates (personal) was away from the team this weekend, but the Padres didn't produce a save opportunity over that span. The veteran reliever will revert to his usual setup role where he produced a 2.65 ERA and 20 holds over 68 innings this year.
More News
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: May serve as closer this weekend•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Picks up 19th hold•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Fires scoreless inning Sunday•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Records five strikeouts in two innings•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Nabs 13th hold•
-
Padres' Craig Stammen: Picks up eighth hold•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...