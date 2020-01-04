Play

Stammen signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Padres on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The 35-year-old returns to the place where he spent the last three seasons. He posted a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings for the Padres last season, saving a career-high four games. He could remain one of the main secondary options behind Kirby Yates in the ninth inning going forward, though his drop in strikeout rate from 27.8 percent in 2018 to 21.5 percent in 2019 suggests that he could be better suited for a middle-relief role.

More News
Our Latest Stories