Padres' Craig Stammen: Signs with San Diego
Stammen signed a three-year, $12 million deal with the Padres on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The 35-year-old returns to the place where he spent the last three seasons. He posted a 3.29 ERA in 82 innings for the Padres last season, saving a career-high four games. He could remain one of the main secondary options behind Kirby Yates in the ninth inning going forward, though his drop in strikeout rate from 27.8 percent in 2018 to 21.5 percent in 2019 suggests that he could be better suited for a middle-relief role.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Tracker: Encarnacion, Calhoun find homes
From the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Dallas Keuchel signings to new the beginnings for Corey Kluber and...
-
Top 150 dynasty rankings
Dynasty leagues are growing in popularity, but weighing present needs against future hopes...
-
Top 50 keepers based on 2019 ADP
Sure, in some leagues, it's as easy as keeping your best players, but for leagues that apply...
-
Early Head-to-Head points mock draft
The winter meetings have passed and a number of players have new homes. Scott White and friends...
-
Can Bumgarner survive in Arizona?
Madison Bumgarner has seen his numbers decline in recent years, but the splits suggest he may...