Stammen will start in place of Blake Snell (illness) on Tuesday against the Reds.

Snell was scratched due to dehydration and stomach problems according to manager Jayce Tingler. Stammen hasn't logged more than two innings since mid-April, so he almost certainly won't pitch past the third inning Tuesday. The Padres' pitching plans after Stammen aren't entirely clear, but all signs point toward a bullpen game.