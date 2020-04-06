Play

Stammen has been playing catch every weekday and throwing bullpen sessions twice a week at Petco Park, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He said he is trying to stay in the same arm shape as he was when spring training was suspended. Stammen, who is ticketed for a middle relief role if/when the season gets underway, had a 1.80 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 4:0 K:BB in five innings during Cactus League play.

