Stammen (1-1) allowed an unearned run in one inning, taking the loss versus the Dodgers.
Stammen's throwing error allowed Austin Barnes to reach second base in the seventh inning. Reliever Tim Hill then allowed the inherited runner to score on an A.J. Pollock double, which was the decisive run Tuesday. Stammen has been inconsistent in 2020, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5.2 innings. The 36-year-old is likely to continue seeing work in the late innings for the Padres despite his recent struggles.