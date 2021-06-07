Stammen pitched two innings in relief against the Mets on Sunday, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out one. He did not factor in the decision.

The right-hander entered the contest in the seventh inning with San Diego trailing by two runs. He allowed a score in his first frame, then served up a two-run homer to James McCann in the eighth. Stammen has a respectable 3.28 ERA overall this season, but he has struggled of late, giving up seven runs and two homers over his past seven innings.