Stammen (0-1) was tagged with the loss Saturday against the Rockies after allowing one run on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning.

Stammen entered the game in the bottom of the ninth and didn't have a good performance. He allowed a single to Ryan McMahon and walked Garrett Hampson before recording the first out, and then Daniel Murphy delivered a walkoff single to center fielder Trent Grisham to give the Rockies the win. This was Stammen's first loss of the season but he hasn't been pitching well of late -- he has given up five runs in 2.1 innings across his last four relief appearances.