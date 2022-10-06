Stammen (1-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Wednesday, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three batters over three-plus innings.

Mike Clevinger was originally lined up to start San Diego's regular-season finale, but he was pulled and placed on the IL due to an illness. Stammen stepped in and did what he could to preserve the Padres' bullpen a bit ahead of the wild-card series against the Mets that begins Friday, going a season-high three innings and tossing 69 pitches -- the most he's thrown in a game since 2010, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. The right-hander held San Francisco scoreless through two frames but gave up a run in the third and four more in the fourth, with two crossing the plate after his departure. Stammen finished the regular season with a 4.43 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 35:10 K:BB over 40.2 innings. It's unclear if he'll be on the team's wild-card roster, but his lengthy outing Wednesday may indicate that he'll be unavailable for several days.