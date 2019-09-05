Stammen (7-7) was charged with the loss against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday after surrendering two runs and a pair of walks across one inning.

The right-hander came into a scoreless game in the sixth inning to replace Chris Paddack and successfully finished out the frame. Unfortunately, the seventh inning didn't go so smoothly. Stammen hit a batter and walked two before getting the boot. Ketel Marte soon took advantage by socking a grand slam, charging a pair of runs and the loss to Stammen. The 35-year-old has 27 holds this season with a 3.59 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.