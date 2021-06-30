Stammen allowed one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out one across two innings Tuesday against the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

Stammen hadn't started a major-league game since 2010, but he was called upon to do so after Blake Snell was scratched with an illness. As expected, he didn't work deep into the game and threw only 29 pitches in what turned out to be a bullpen game for the Padres. Stammen should be expected to shift back to his typical role as a reliever in his next appearance.