Stammen covered 1.2 innings and gave up a run on two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Brewers.

Since setting career highs in holds (31) and saves (four) in 2019, Stammen has seen his higher-leverage opportunities take a hit in the subsequent three seasons. Stammen worked in middle relief Tuesday after starter Blake Snell departed midway through the sixth inning, and the one-out, three-run home run he allowed to Tyrone Taylor held up as the difference as the Padres saw their five-game winning streak come to an end. While his ratios (2.70 ERA, 0.96 WHIP) remain solid, Stammen has tallied only two holds through his first 15 relief appearances.