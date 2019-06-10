Stammen (4-3) took the loss against the Nationals on Monday, giving up four earned runs on five hits while recording two outs in the Padres' 5-2 defeat. He struck out one and walked none.

Stammen has been a reliable cog in San Diego's bullpen, but he had an outing to forget in this contest as he gave up four home runs in a row in the eighth inning to Howie Kendrick, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon. The rough performance bumped his ERA from 3.27 to 4.28 through 33.2 innings, but he still has 15 holds and a 24:3 K:BB, so hopefully this is just a blip in what has otherwise been a solid season.