The Padres signed Snelten to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Ari Alexander of WHDH 7News in Boston reports.

Snelten -- whose fastball recently touched triple digits in a throwing session -- signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox last offseason but never pitched for them (or anyone else). The 33-year-old left-hander spent the 2024 campaign in the Mexican League, and his lone major-league experience came back in 2018.