Altavilla (1-3) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on a hit and two walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings versus the Mariners on Saturday.

Altavilla was responsible for a two-run double by Luis Torrens in the third inning, and the Padres were unable to get the reliever off the hook. The 28-year-old Altavilla began his Padres career with three straight scoreless outings, but he's now allowed three runs over his last two appearances. In 18 appearances between the Padres and the Mariners, the righty has a 7.02 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 16.2 innings.