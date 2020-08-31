Altavilla was traded from the Mariners to the Padres on Sunday for Ty France and several other players, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Altavilla has been inconsistent out of the Mariners' bullpen to begin the season, but he'll join San Diego's strong bullpen as part of Sunday's blockbuster deal. The right-hander has made 13 appearances in Seattle this season, posting a 7.71 ERA and 14:7 K:BB over 11.2 innings while recording one save. He likely won't pitch in as many higher-leverage situations with the Padres given the team's depth in the back end of the bullpen.