Altavilla was added to the Padres' 28-man roster for the NLDS on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old appeared in nine games after being acquired by the Padres at the trade deadline and allowed three runs on six hits with a 10:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings. Altavilla could very well see the mound despite just being added to the playoff roster, as it's all hands on deck for the Padres' bullpen with top-two starters Dinelson Lamet (biceps) and Mike Clevinger (elbow) sidelined.