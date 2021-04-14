site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Dan Altavilla: Reinstated from IL
RotoWire Staff
Altavilla (calf) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.
He takes the place in the bullpen of Taylor Williams (knee), who was placed on the injured list in a corresponding move. Altavilla should primarily pitch in low-to-mid leverage situations.
