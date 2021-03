Padres manager Jayce Tingler said Monday that Altavilla would open the season on the 10-day injured list with a calf issue, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The injury likely explains why Altavilla hasn't made a Cactus League appearance over the past week. Tingler suggested the calf issue isn't a major concern for Altavilla, who should be in store for a brief stint on the IL to begin the season.