Altavilla has yielded four home runs across six Cactus League innings, and opposing hitters are batting .307 against him overall.

Altavilla entered spring on the roster bubble and hasn't helped his case with the number of home runs he has served up. He is out of options and the Padres are dealing with a number of injuries in their bullpen, giving the right-hander a better chance of sticking around. Still, the team could elect to pass him over in favor of a promising young arm.