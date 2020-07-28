Camarena is traveling with the Padres as part of their taxi squad on their current road trip, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Camarena joined the Padres on July 19 after the Yankees released him last August. The southpaw has been a starter throughout most of his professional career, so his addition to the three-man squad gives the Padres a left-handed hurler who can fill in as either a starter or long reliever. Camarena won't be able to participate in games unless a member of the current 30-man roster goes down to injury or tests positive for COVID-19.