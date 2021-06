Camarena was called up by the Padres on Friday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Camarena has put together a strong season with Triple-A El Paso to this point, posting a 3.00 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 24:11 K:BB across eight starts (39 innings). He's now set for his first stint in the big leagues, though it's unclear how the Padres plan on utilizing the left-hander at this point. Nonetheless, he should be able to provide length either as a starter or long reliever.