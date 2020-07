Camarena signed with the Padres on Sunday and was added to the team's 60-player pool.

Camarena was released by the Yankees in August but will have a chance to showcase himself with the Padres. The 27-year-old struggled at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in 2019 with a 6.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 88:22 K:BB over 99 innings.