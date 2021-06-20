The Padres optioned Camarena to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
Camarena was one of five relievers the Padres used to cover nine innings in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Reds. The 28-year-old lefty worked 2.2 frames in his big-league debut, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk. Since Camarena was unlikely to be available for at least a couple of days after tossing 52 pitches Saturday, the Padres decided to swap him off the active roster for a fresh arm in Neil Ramirez, who was called up from El Paso in a corresponding move.