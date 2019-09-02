Padres' David Bednar: Pitches perfect inning in debut

Bednar tossed one perfect inning against the Giants on Sunday.

Bednar, the 1,004th pick in the 2016 draft, capped a remarkable three-year ascension to the majors by setting down San Francisco in order in the ninth inning. He looked confident on the mound, tossing 10 of 16 pitches for strikes and inducing three easy flyouts. The 24-year-old earned his way to the big leagues by logging a 2.95 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 13.3 K/9 in 58 innings with Double-A Amarillo this season.

