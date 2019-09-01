Padres' David Bednar: Promoted to majors

Bednar was called up to the Padres on Sunday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Bednar, the Padres' 35th-round pick in the 2016 draft, has made a name for himself in the minors by putting up big strikeout numbers in each of his four seasons. In 58 innings out of the bullpen with Double-A Amarillo in 2019, the 24-year-old struck out 86 batters, posting a 2.95 ERA and 1.16 WHIP while converting 14 of 15 save opportunities. He'll get the chance to show that he can retire hitters at the major-league level over the final month of the season.