Padres' David Bednar: Thriving in first stint in majors

Bednar pitched a perfect inning against Colorado on Sunday, striking out two.

Bednar has now allowed only two baserunners and no runs while striking out five in 3.1 innings since being called up to the Padres. He has been tested by appearing in one tie game and two one-run games but has not been phased, throwing 41 of 65 pitches for strikes. The 24-year-old received plenty of experience pitching in high-leverage situations before arriving in the big leagues; he was used primarily as a closer, converting 39 of 47 save opportunities while compiling a 2.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12.4 K/9 in four minor-leagues seasons.

