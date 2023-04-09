The Padres placed Dahl on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right quadriceps strain.

Dahl had been unavailable because of the quad strain over the past few games. The Padres will stash him on the IL for at least the next week, replacing Dahl on the 26-man active roster with utility man Brandon Dixon, who was called up from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move. Rougned Odor Jose Azocar, and Dixon will be the main candidates to pick up time in right field in place of Dahl until Fernando Tatis (suspension) is eligible to make his season debut April 20.