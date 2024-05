The Padres signed Peralta to a minor-league contract Saturday.

Peralta opted out of his minor-league contract with the Cubs last week and has now found a new home. The veteran outfielder has hit only .217/.341/.348 with two home runs in 20 games at the Triple-A level this season and didn't fare well during his time with the Dodgers in 2023 (.259/.294/.381). It's possible the 36-year-old doesn't have much left in the tank, but on a minor-league pact the Padres felt he was worth a shot.