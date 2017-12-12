Padres' Deion Tansel: Dealt to Padres

Tansel was traded to the Padres on Tuesday in exchange for Ryan Schimpf, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.

Tansel played 53 games in short-season ball last year, slashing .277/.336/.403 with seven stolen bases and a trio of homers. He has the ability to play around the infield, starting multiple games at shortstop, second base and third base in 2017.