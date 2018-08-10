Goris was dealt a 50-game suspension for his second positive test for a drug of abuse, Eric Stephen of True Blue LA reports.

Goris was recently placed on the restricted list and will now miss the remainder of the 2018 campaign due to this development. Across 90 games with Triple-A El Paso this year, he hit .265 with a .696 OPS and 53 RBI.

