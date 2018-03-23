Padres' Diego Goris: Shipped to San Diego
Goris was acquired by the Padres on Friday, Tim reports.
Goris had been a part of the Padres organization from 2013 to 2017 before signing a minor-league deal with the White Sox in January. The 27-year-old owns a solid but unspectacular .286/.317/.422 slash line in ten minor-league seasons and has spent the bulk of the past two years at the Triple-A level. He has played everywhere except center field and right field and will provide organizational depth for the Padres.
