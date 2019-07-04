Lamet (elbow) was activated from the 60-day injured list as expected ahead of his season debut Thursday against the Dodgers.

Lamet's 28.7 percent strikeout rate as a rookie back in 2017 gave him a bit of hype during last year's draft season, but Tommy John surgery in April of 2018 put that on hold for a while. He remains an interesting arm now that he's healthy again, though it's not yet clear how much his workload will be limited as he eases his way back into big-league action.