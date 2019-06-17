Lamet (elbow) advanced his rehab to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, allowing four runs on four hits and a walk while striking out four batters in five innings.

Lamet hasn't been great through four rehab starts, allowing 12 runs in 14 innings, though he does have 18 strikeouts. His rehab assignment will be up before the end of the month, though there's no guarantee he heads straight to the big leagues at that point.