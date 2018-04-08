Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Advances to 90-foot tosses
Lamet (elbow) progressed to throws from 90 feet Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.
Lamet threw from 60-feet on flat ground Friday and continues to advance quickly through his recovery, with manager Andy Green indicating Lamet felt "very good again." The 25-year-old will likely continue throwing at 90 feet Sunday but still has no definitive timetable for his return.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Progresess to 60-foot tosses Friday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Returns to limited throwing•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Status of elbow unclear•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Placed on DL•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Out at least until May•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Out with elbow soreness•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...