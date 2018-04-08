Lamet (elbow) progressed to throws from 90 feet Saturday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic San Diego reports.

Lamet threw from 60-feet on flat ground Friday and continues to advance quickly through his recovery, with manager Andy Green indicating Lamet felt "very good again." The 25-year-old will likely continue throwing at 90 feet Sunday but still has no definitive timetable for his return.

