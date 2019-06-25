Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Another rehab start scheduled
Lamet (elbow) will make another rehab start Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Lamet is nearly finished with the long process of recovering from last April's Tommy John surgery. His 30-day rehab window is nearly up, so he'll have a good shot to make an appearance in San Diego before the All-Star break.
