Lamet (elbow) will pitch another simulated game later this week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Lamet looked good in his first sim game of the spring Sunday, hitting 98 mph and throwing 20-25 pitches. His next opportunity will to throw will come later this week, when he'll hurl multiple innings for the first time. Should that outing go well, Lamet could then get into a Cactus League game sometime next week. It remains to be seen whether the right-hander's progression will allow him to ramp up to a starter's workload in time for Opening Day.
