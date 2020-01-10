Play

Lamet signed a one-year, $1.3 million deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

Lamet underwent Tommy John surgery in spring 2018 and returned to the mound for the Padres just before the All-Star break in July. The 27-year-old had a 4.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 105:30 K:BB over 73 innings (14 starts) and should factor into San Diego's starting rotation in 2020.

