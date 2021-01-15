Lamet (elbow) agreed to a one-year, $4.2 million deal with the Padres on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

While Lamet is a big injury risk heading into 2021, that wasn't going to prevent him from getting rewarded handsomely on the heels of a season in which he logged a 2.09 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and 93 strikeouts in 69 innings. He underwent PRP therapy on his elbow in October in an effort to avoid surgery, but that doesn't mean he is out of the woods health-wise. There will likely be vague positive reports on his status throughout the offseason, but it would be nice to see him pitching well in games this spring before investing for the 2021 season.