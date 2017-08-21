Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Beaten by Nationals
Lamet (7-5) took the loss Sunday, allowing three earned runs on three hits over 4.2 innings against the Nationals.
It's worth mentioning that Dinelson's eight strikeouts were the second most he's racked up in a contest this season, but he also allowed a whopping six walks -- which is ill-advised against the high-powered Nationals lineup. The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Dominican rookie, who will now look ahead to his next start Saturday in Miami.
