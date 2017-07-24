Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Bounces back with road win Sunday
Lamet (4-4) beat the Giants with 6.2 innings of two-run ball Sunday. He allowed eight hits while walking one and striking out six.
Lamet struggled in his last outing at the league's most hitter-friendly venue, but took advantage of AT&T Park's 29th-ranked .80 park factor with his fourth quality start in 10 tries. The 25-year-old rookie sports an ugly 3.48 BB/9 to go with a sparkling 11.85 K/9 in 51.2 innings, so it was encouraging to see him issue only one free pass in this one after walking four in consecutive starts coming in. He'll look to build on this effort in Friday's home date with the Pirates.
More News
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Struggles in loss at Coors•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Shelled by Cleveland•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Dominates Braves on Thursday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Tosses quality start•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Next start pushed back to Saturday•
-
Padres' Dinelson Lamet: Fans 12 in no-decsion•
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...