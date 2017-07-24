Lamet (4-4) beat the Giants with 6.2 innings of two-run ball Sunday. He allowed eight hits while walking one and striking out six.

Lamet struggled in his last outing at the league's most hitter-friendly venue, but took advantage of AT&T Park's 29th-ranked .80 park factor with his fourth quality start in 10 tries. The 25-year-old rookie sports an ugly 3.48 BB/9 to go with a sparkling 11.85 K/9 in 51.2 innings, so it was encouraging to see him issue only one free pass in this one after walking four in consecutive starts coming in. He'll look to build on this effort in Friday's home date with the Pirates.